Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan to permanently lose eye vision? Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demands shift to hospital from Adiala jail, permit to meet with family

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed grave concern over the health of its jailed founder Imran Khan, citing what it described as credible reports of a serious eye condition that could lead to permanent vision loss if not treated urgently, Dawn reported. The party raised the issue on Tuesday through a statement posted on X, demanding that Imran be granted an "unrestricted meeting" with his family and associates and be shifted to a hospital of his choice for medical care.

According to PTI, media reports indicated that Imran had been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion in his right eye, which it described as "resulting in a dangerous blockage in the retinal vein".

"According to medical experts who reportedly checked him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive and serious medical condition which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight," the statement said.

The party alleged that despite medical advice, jail authorities were insisting on providing treatment inside Adiala jail, even though the specialist had reportedly stated that such care required an operation theatre and specialised facilities. Calling the stance "reckless", the party warned that Imran's vision and overall health were in "grave danger", Dawn reported.

PTI further claimed that Imran last met his personal physician in October 2024 and that no examination had been permitted since, despite Islamabad High Court directives. It also noted that a petition seeking regular medical check-ups had been pending since August 2025.

"This is a blatant violation of court orders and a gross breach of fundamental human rights. Moreover, a petition regarding Imran Khan's regular medical check-ups has been pending since August 2025, which is being deliberately ignored. The government's conduct clearly demonstrates that, in its obsession with political vendetta, it is willing to gamble with the life and health of a prisoner," the statement read.

PTI demanded immediate access for Imran's family, saying this was necessary so that the "public may be reassured about his condition".

"We also demand that he be allowed without delay to Shaukat Khanum Hospital or to any other reputable hospital of his own choice, where he can receive proper treatment under the supervision of qualified specialists with full medical facilities. We strongly appeal to the judiciary to treat this as a matter of health and human life, not politics, and to ensure that no negligence or delay is allowed in his medical care," it added.

The party warned that any permanent damage to Imran's eyesight would make the government and Adiala jail administration responsible for "obstructing his treatment despite clear medical advice and court orders".

Shaukat Khanum Hospital, founded by Imran, also voiced concern, saying it was "gravely concerned" about his health and requesting that its medical team be allowed to examine him.

"While we have every confidence in the abilities and professionalism of the physicians currently looking after him, we nevertheless request that a team of physicians from Shaukat Khanum Hospital be given immediate access to Khan sahib and be allowed to participate in his care so as to reassure all those who are concerned for his welfare," the hospital said, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Imran's sisters questioned the authenticity of the reports while gathering with PTI supporters outside Adiala jail. Noreen Khanum said they had received no official information about any eye condition.

"We come here to [protest] against the cruelty being meted out to Imran," she said, adding, "If this is true, we should have been informed so that we could have taken him to the hospital for treatment."

She also alleged misinformation, stating, "they [float rumours] as a tester, they lie to worry and disappoint the people and this is why I don't believe this," while asserting that Imran was healthy and warning that "if they are planning to do something, then damaging Imran's eyes will mean that even their eye will not be spared".

Aleema Khanum said the jail administration was not sharing any updates with the family or legal team. "So who has leaked this news? Which institution has leaked this? Because can you believe that this can be leaked without the involvement of any agency?" she said, adding, "We have just one demand: release Imran Khan.”

She also claimed Imran had remained incarcerated for two-and-a-half years because he refused to seek release through a deal.

Uzma Khanum said she last met Imran on December 2, 2025, for 20 minutes and that he did not mention any eyesight issues then. However, she recalled that during an earlier meeting he had complained of an infection in his right eye and was only given drops. "Presently, we don't know anything about the condition of his eye as we are not allowed to meet him," she said.

Aleema later told media that Imran's lawyer Salman Safdar had been allowed to meet him two months ago for just eight minutes. PTI subsequently claimed on X that Aleema was stopped by police while returning from Adiala jail.

The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan alleged that Imran's sisters were "wrongfully confined" during their return, calling it another instance of misuse of state power. The alliance demanded access for Imran's family, respect for peaceful assembly and movement, and action against those responsible.



Separately, PTI lawmakers arrived at the Islamabad High Court to file a fresh petition seeking permission to meet Imran. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, along with several MNAs, completed biometric verification to submit the plea.

Speaking outside the court, Gohar said Tuesdays were designated for meetings and claimed repeated requests to the IHC chief justice had gone unanswered.

He added that a joint letter from PTIMNAs was being submitted to seek meetings with Imran and Bushra Bibi in line with court orders.

Gohar also voiced concern over the health of both Imran and his wife, stressing that meeting a prisoner was a legal right. He reiterated PTI’s call for nationwide protests on February 8, including a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike.

PTI Secretary General Raja echoed concerns over Imran's reported eye problem and said the matter would be raised with the IHC chief justice.

In a related development, an additional district and sessions judge extended interim bail to Imran in five May 9-related cases and to Bushra Bibi in a Toshakhana-linked matter. Imran could not be produced before the court, either physically or via video link, prompting the court to adjourn proceedings and extend interim bail until February 6.

(ANI Inputs)