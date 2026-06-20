'Pak doesn't have press freedom': JD Vance breaks silence on why US-Iran deal was released late

Vance made the comment on a podcast after the signing of the agreement on Wednesday, which aimed to end over 100 days of conflict in West Asia.

US Vice President JD Vance suggested that the delay in publishing the full text of the US-Iran peace agreement, known as the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” could be linked to Pakistan’s lack of press freedom and First Amendment-style protections. Pakistan played a central mediating role in the deal.

Vance made the comment on a podcast after the signing of the agreement on Wednesday, which aimed to end over 100 days of conflict in West Asia. Although President Donald Trump announced the interim peace deal on June 15, the official MoU text was only made public two days later. Vance indicated that press freedom standards in Pakistan contributed to the lag in releasing the details.

JD Vance on Pakistan's press freedom

"We actually wanted to get it out. I think part of the misalignment here is that in the Pakistani and Qatari systems, they don't quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press," Vance said.

Unlike the US, where the First Amendment prevents the government from passing laws that curb free speech, press freedom, or religion, Pakistan lacks those constitutional safeguards.

"And so, there isn't this expectation (in Pakistan) that the text is going to be out there for the American people to actually interrogate and look at and analyse and understand for themselves. But it will be out," Vance further said.

JD Vance:



In the Pakistani and Qatari systems, they don’t quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press.



Source: NYT pic.twitter.com/bp1ajruOir — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 20, 2026

After facing criticism from Democrats, the full US-Iran agreement to end the war was released on Wednesday.

Some critics also suggested that Washington may have delayed releasing the MoU because the deal possibly included major concessions to Iran to stop the conflict. The war had sparked a global oil crisis due to Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance’s comment has drawn attention to the sharp drop in free speech and press freedom in Pakistan, which is ranked 153rd out of 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index.

For decades, Pakistan has been considered one of the toughest places for journalists to work. The 27th Constitutional Amendment, enacted in November 2025, has weakened press freedom further by removing the Supreme Court’s power to independently assess fundamental rights cases.

About the US-Iran deal

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a Memorandum of Understanding intended to end hostilities in West Asia. Trump signed the MoU after a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles near Paris, following the G7 summit.

Under the 14-point US-Iran deal, Iran agreed to dilute its enriched uranium in return for significant economic relief. The MoU requires an “immediate” cessation of fighting across West Asia, including in Lebanon, and prolongs the ceasefire for 60 days.

The deal also includes ending the US naval blockade, ensuring safe passage for commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, easing sanctions on Iran, and unfreezing Iranian assets. It additionally obligates Washington to help set up a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Tehran.

Meanwhile, the West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US and Iran conducted coordinated strikes on Iran while talks over Tehran’s nuclear program were deadlocked. Iran retaliated with strikes across the Gulf on facilities tied to Washington and later closed the Strait of Hormuz, causing disruption to global markets.