The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war, with both sides exchanging aggressive rhetoric. Amidst the rising tensions and fears of an all-out conflict, two influential countries – Iran and Saudi Arabia – have stepped forward to intervene.

Iran has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stating that both countries are neighbors and share centuries-old cultural ties. In a tweet, Araghchi cited the importance of promoting understanding between the two nations during this difficult time. He also shared a poem by Persian poet Saadi, emphasising the interconnectedness of humanity and the need for peace.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has held phone conversations with both Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Jaishankar confirmed the discussion, which touched on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border implications. Dar informed Prince Faisal about Pakistan's National Security Committee's decisions in response to India's unilateral actions, and both ministers agreed to continue consultations.

The intervention by Saudi Arabia and Iran, two powerhouses in the Muslim world, could help ease tensions between India and Pakistan. Saudi Arabia is considered a leader in the Sunni world, while Iran is a dominant force in the Shia world. Their diplomatic efforts may pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.