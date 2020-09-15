PAF aircraft crashes in Attock during routine training, pilot ejects safely

A Pakistan Air Force plane crashed near Pandigheb, Attock, on Tuesday, an Air Force statement said. The statement said that the accident took place during a routine training mission, stating that there was no loss of life or property.

The pilot said, "The pilot was safely ejected. No loss of life or property was reported on the ground." The PAF said a Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident, which is the fifth such incident since the beginning of this year.

In March, a PAF F-16 plane crashed near Shakarpian in Islamabad during rehearsals for the March 23 parade. Wing Commander Nauman Akram was killed in the accident.

A PAF trainer plane crashed on 12 February during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was the third PAF training aircraft that crashed on a routine training mission in less than two months.

In the same month, a PAF Mirage aircraft, which was on a regular operational training mission, crashed near the Lahore-Multan motorway. In both cases, the pilots were safely ejected.

Earlier in January, a PAF aircraft crashed on a training mission near Mianwali. Both the pilot - Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibadadur Rahman aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft died in the accident.