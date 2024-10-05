Over 600 people shot dead within hours in this country due to...

Nearly 600 people were killed in a brutal attack by terrorists linked to Al Qaeda in Burkina Faso on August 24. The assault took place in Barsalogho, a town in the West African country, where most of the victims were women and children. According to a report by French intelligence agencies, this was one of the worst attacks in Burkina Faso’s history.

The terrorists, members of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al Qaeda affiliate, swept into the town on motorcycles, shooting down villagers as they tried to defend themselves. The United Nations initially estimated 200 deaths, but later reports indicated that up to 600 people were killed.

Survivors described the horror of the massacre, with many saying they struggled to bury the victims due to the overwhelming number of bodies.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been grappling with a jihadist insurgency that spread from neighbouring Mali. This conflict has claimed more than 20,000 lives and displaced over 2 million people.

Despite government efforts, including military responses and civilian defence strategies, terrorist groups continue to thrive, especially following the withdrawal of French and American forces from the region.

The attack has sparked anger against Burkina Faso's government, with critics accusing the military of failing to protect civilians.