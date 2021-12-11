Headlines

Over 50 feared dead in US as tornado hits state of Kentucky: Governor

At least 5 states were hit by unseasonably powerful storms & tornadoes on Friday night, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2021, 06:05 PM IST

Over 50 people were have been feared dead after a tornado hit southwestern Kentucky on late Friday, December 10. Speaking to CNN, Governor Andy Beshear said, "We know that we are likely to have more than 50 deaths, if not significantly north of that, from this event."

As per investigation reports, the state was hit by four tornadoes including the one that potentially stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles. The tornado caused the most destruction in Graves County. Beshear said, "It hit Mayfield as hard as just about any town ... has ever been hit."

According to officials, the tornadoes had killed at least one person at an Arkansas nursing home and caused a roof to collapse at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, leaving workers trapped inside. At least five states were hit by unseasonably powerful storms and tornadoes on Friday night, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, said Bill Bunting, the operations chief at the Storm Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, New York Times reported.

