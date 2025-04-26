More than 400 people were injured after a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in Iran's Bandar Abbas city on Saturday, i.e., April 26, as reported by local media.

Port activities were suspended to carry out firefighting operations and the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that “many people were probably injured or even killed in the incident". "The cause of this incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area. We are currently evacuating and transferring the injured to medical centres,” a local crisis management official told state TV.

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the port lies about 1,050 kilometres southeast of Tehran, along the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil trade passes.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos of the smoke billowing out in large from the explosion spot are being circulated on social media.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.