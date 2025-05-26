As a result, they lose access to basic rights and services, including government healthcare, free school education for their children, and the ability to own land or shares in companies.

Kuwait is currently witnessing a major change in its citizenship policy. Nearly 42,000 people have had their Kuwaiti citizenship revoked in recent months. This move is being carried out under the leadership of the new Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who became the ruler in December 2023 at the age of 84, according to reports. The government says this action is aimed at ensuring that only “real” Kuwaitis — those with blood ties to the country — can remain citizens. Authorities are focusing on people who they claim obtained Kuwaiti citizenship illegally, especially foreigners. Among the most affected are women who gained citizenship through marriage to Kuwaiti men.

Reports say over 26,000 such women have lost their citizenship. After being stripped of their status, these women are now stateless — they belong to no country. As a result, they lose access to basic rights and services, including government healthcare, free school education for their children, and the ability to own land or shares in companies. Some have also lost their driving licenses and can no longer access their bank accounts. Many only found out when they tried to make payments and saw their accounts were frozen.

The Emir has stated that of Kuwait’s roughly 5 million people, only about one-third are actual citizens. Since August, the number of people losing citizenship has rapidly increased. While the government has officially confirmed 42,000 revocations, many believe the real figure is even higher.

In addition to these changes, the Emir dissolved Kuwait’s parliament and suspended parts of the constitution shortly after taking office. In December, the government also changed a law, allowing citizenship to be removed for reasons like “moral corruption,” dishonesty, or criticism of wealthy and religious figures.

A Supreme Committee, headed by the Home Minister, now decides who will keep or lose their citizenship. Each week, the names of people whose citizenship has been revoked are made public. This has caused fear among residents, with many anxiously checking the lists for their own or their family members’ names.

Kuwait does not allow dual citizenship, so anyone granted Kuwaiti citizenship must give up their original nationality — making the revocation even more serious for those affected.