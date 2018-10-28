Headlines

Mystery over 2,200 cars registered in name of former Pak judge

Sikandar Hayat, who was found to have over 2,200 cars registered in his name, said he owns only one car.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2018, 10:47 AM IST

A former Pakistani judge, named Sikandar Hayat, was on Saturday found to have over 2,200 cars registered in his name.

Hayat's legal counsel, Mian Zafar, however, told the Pakistan Supreme Court that his client owned just one car, reported the Dawn. 

"2,224 cars were registered in the name of my client," Zafar said.

Hayat's lawyer further stated that a few days ago, the former judge had received a challan (fine) for a car that he didn't own.

After the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department was informed about the same, it surfaced that Hayat was the registered owner of as many as 2,224 vehicles. The apex court has directed the secretary and the director of the Punjab excise department to file a report in the matter.

The court has sought the report within a week. 

