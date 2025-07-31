Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aavan Jaavan: Kiara Advani tempts Hrithik Roshan in bikini, first song from War 2 gets mixed reactions

Dhruv Jurel opens up on stepping into Rishabh Pant's shoes in 5th Test vs England, says 'to overcome challenges...'

Over 20 people hopitalised after Amsterdam-bound Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in US' Minneapolis due to...

This is world’s only airport where train passes through middle of runway, it is managed by..., not China, Japan, Spain, France, it is located in...

Who is Santosh Yadav? Indian-origin techie brutally attacked by six teenagers in Ireland, says 'leaving me bleeding...'

Not Vinod Khanna, this superstar gave tough competition to Amitabh Bachchan's stardom, charged Rs 1 lakh per day for..., his name is..

Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company plans this big acquisition, could challenge Pepsi, Coca-Cola

Microsoft lists 40 professions chatbots could replace; How safe is your job?

AR Murugadoss breaks silence on Salman Khan's Sikandar failure, blames ‘inability to understand Hindi’ despite giving superhits like Holiday, Ghajini

Donald Trump slams India-Russia ties again, says, 'They can take their dead economies...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Pragya Thakur? From ABVP, RSS to Malegaon blast accused to BJP MP, long journey of Hindutva icon

Pragya Thakur: From ABVP, RSS to Malegaon accused to BJP MP, long journey of ...

Aavan Jaavan: Kiara Advani tempts Hrithik Roshan in bikini, first song from War 2 gets mixed reactions

Aavan Jaavan: Kiara Advani tempts Hrithik Roshan in bikini, first song from War

Dhruv Jurel opens up on stepping into Rishabh Pant's shoes in 5th Test vs England, says 'to overcome challenges...'

Dhruv Jurel opens up on stepping into Rishabh Pant's shoes in 5th Test vs Englan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..

Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce

HomeWorld

WORLD

Over 20 people hopitalised after Amsterdam-bound Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in US' Minneapolis due to...

A Delta Air Lines flight, enroute to Amsterdam, made an emergency landing in Minneapolis, US, on Wednesday, July 30. Over 25 people injured and hospitalised.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Over 20 people hopitalised after Amsterdam-bound Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in US' Minneapolis due to...

TRENDING NOW

A Delta Air Lines flight, enroute to Amsterdam, made an emergency landing in Minneapolis, US, on Wednesday due to severe turbulence. The plan landed safely. 25 individuals were hospitalized for treatment after they suffered injuries.  

Severe Turbulence

Just after takeoff from Salt Lake City, Delta Flight 56, an Airbus A330-900, experienced severe turbulence in less than an hour into the nine-hour journey. There were 288 people on board including 275 passengers and 13 crew.

As per flight radar data, the aircraft’s altitude fluctuated significantly. It rose from 37,000 feet to around 38,000 feet before dropping to 36,225 feet, and eventually stabilising again at 37,000 feet.

Airline issues statement

Delta has issued statement regarding this emergency landing. They said, 'The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely at MSP, and medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to evaluate customers and crew. Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care. We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India Champions pull out of WCL semi-final against Pakistan
Watch: Shahid Afridi's explosive 'kis muh se khelega' rant goes viral as India
UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply, eligibility, last date, and more
UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply
'Entire truth will come out if PM Modi calls Donald Trump...': LoP Rahul Gandhi alleges India is being pressured amid trade deal
'Entire truth will come out if PM Modi calls Donald Trump...': LoP Rahul Gandhi
The way to sustainable energy in India: Sagarkumar Soni about the potential of nuclear technologies in decreasing the carbon footprint
Sagarkumar Soni: Nuclear Tech for India's Green Future
IND vs PAK WCL 2025 semi-final called off, India Champions' stance puts Pakistan in final
IND vs PAK WCL 2025 semi-final called off, India Champions' stance puts Pakistan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup
This Indian actress was first ever to own Rolls-Royce, played princess in India’s most expensive film of 50s, died due to…, her name is..
Meet Indian actress who was the first ever to own Rolls-Royce
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE