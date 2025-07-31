Over 20 people hopitalised after Amsterdam-bound Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in US' Minneapolis due to...

Aavan Jaavan: Kiara Advani tempts Hrithik Roshan in bikini, first song from War 2 gets mixed reactions
WORLD
A Delta Air Lines flight, enroute to Amsterdam, made an emergency landing in Minneapolis, US, on Wednesday, July 30. Over 25 people injured and hospitalised.
A Delta Air Lines flight, enroute to Amsterdam, made an emergency landing in Minneapolis, US, on Wednesday due to severe turbulence. The plan landed safely. 25 individuals were hospitalized for treatment after they suffered injuries.
Just after takeoff from Salt Lake City, Delta Flight 56, an Airbus A330-900, experienced severe turbulence in less than an hour into the nine-hour journey. There were 288 people on board including 275 passengers and 13 crew.
As per flight radar data, the aircraft’s altitude fluctuated significantly. It rose from 37,000 feet to around 38,000 feet before dropping to 36,225 feet, and eventually stabilising again at 37,000 feet.
Delta has issued statement regarding this emergency landing. They said, 'The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely at MSP, and medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to evaluate customers and crew. Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care. We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.'