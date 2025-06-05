After recording at least 21 low- to moderate-intensity tremors, ranging from magnitude 2.1 to 3.6, in less than 48 hours, the residents of the port city are afraid of facing more.

The residents of Karachi city of Pakistan are spending sleepless nights. They are also gearing up for more troubles and getting ready for the catastrophe that may visit them on Friday or Saturday this week. No, they are not scared of Indian attacks this time. They are afraid of possible earthquakes. After recording at least 21 low- to moderate-intensity tremors, ranging from magnitude 2.1 to 3.6, in less than 48 hours, the residents of the port city are afraid of facing more. The most powerful tremor, measured 3.6 on the Richter scale on Sunday night, caused a partial collapse of the Malir Jail wall, and 216 prisoners escaped.

Earthquake predicted!

Assuring the residents, Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General Mahr Sahibzad Khan told PTI, "The earthquake tremors of mild intensity will continue for the next two to three days, and the situation will improve as the intensity of the quakes will reduce."

The social media debate over the possibility of a serious earthquake was triggered after a private Pakistani geologist claimed to have predicted a serious earthquake. He also said that had predicted the Karachi earthquakes well before they occurred and that a major earthquake was due on Friday and Saturday night. Taking to the social media platform, Shahbaz Laghari, CEO of the private Earthquake News & Research Centre, wrote in a post, "Our research shows that a series of small tremors often signals a major earthquake is on its way,” he said, warning that “the nights of Friday and Saturday are particularly critical for Karachiites this week."

Karachi fault lines!

He added that his team had accurately predicted the recent tremors and urged the Sindh government to issue public warnings. He said, "Karachi has small fault lines in areas of Korangi and Malir that are causing minor earthquakes." Meanwhile, Karachi’s Chief Meteorologist Amir Hyder Laghari explained the activation of a historical fault line in the region. He said, "The fault is releasing its seismic energy."