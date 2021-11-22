Over 20 injured as SUV crashes through Christmas parade in US

In an unfortunate incident, an SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) crashed through a Christmas parade that took place in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. The SUV struck more than 20 people including children.

As per Dan Thompson, the Police Chief of Waukesha, the person who was driving the SUV was arrested and in custody, the vehicle was recovered about 32 km west of Milwaukee. He said, "A red SUV drove into our Christmas parade that we held downtown. More than 20 individuals were injured as a result of this incident."

Regarding the fatalities, the police officer said that he does not have an exact number as of now. He also added that it is not known yet if it was an act related to terrorism.

Here is a video posted by a Twitter user:

Footage of the Vehicle driving through the Christmas parade in Waukesha Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/GvS7FglY9g November 22, 2021

A video of the incident that was posted online showed the red SUV crashing through the parade and running over more than a dozen people. In a second video, the police are seen open firing at the vehicle after it crashed the barriers.

Regarding the incident, Tony Evers, Governor of Wisconsin tweeted, "Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

People who were injured were immediately taken to the hospital in ambulances.