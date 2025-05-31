Travellers are also staying longer, with an average stay of 16.3 nights, showing a growing interest in exploring this country deeply and meaningfully.

When people think about travelling abroad, countries like the UK, UAE, Thailand, or Switzerland usually top the list. But in 2024, Indian travellers made a surprising change by choosing Japan as their holiday destination. And this trend has only grown stronger in 2025. According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) Delhi Office, as many as 2.33 lakh Indian tourists visited Japan so far in 2025. Together, they spent around 56.1 billion yen — nearly Rs 3,310 crore — boosting Japan’s economy in a big way.

Each Indian tourist spent an average of 2,41,590 yen (about Rs 1.45 lakh) during their trip — that’s a jump of 53.6% compared to 2019. Travellers are also staying longer, with an average stay of 16.3 nights, showing a growing interest in exploring Japan deeply and meaningfully.

What’s more interesting is how Indians are choosing to travel in Japan. Around 86.9% preferred exploring the country without a tour guide, and 65% were visiting Japan for the very first time. Popular cities among tourists included Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hiroshima.

The JNTO Delhi Office has also stepped up its efforts to promote lesser-known places in Japan, encouraging visitors to look beyond the big cities and explore the country’s unique regions.

The trend has continued into 2025. In just the first three months of the year, 62,100 Indians travelled to Japan — a 24.8% increase compared to the same time in 2024. February alone saw a 29% rise in visitors, thanks to the winter beauty of places like Hokkaido. April also broke records with 37,300 Indian tourists arriving during the famous cherry blossom season.

Adding to the excitement is the upcoming Osaka Expo 2025, which is attracting attention from across India. The Indian pavilion at the expo will highlight the country’s culture, spirituality, and technology. This event, along with growing awareness about Japan’s climate and traditions, is making Japan a top choice for long holidays among Indian travellers.