Sky Guards: The Rise of India’s Army Air Defence in the Age of Drones

HomeWorld

WORLD

Over 150 dead, internet suspended: What's happening in Pakistan's Balochistan province?

Militants targeted around a dozen locations in the attacks on Saturday -- including in the provincial capital Quetta. They stormed banks, prisons, and military installations, news agency AFP reported citing officials.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 11:00 PM IST

Over 150 dead, internet suspended: What's happening in Pakistan's Balochistan province?
The government of Pakistan has vowed retaliation to the attacks.
Security forces in Pakistan have launched a massive hunt for the militants behind a series of coordinated attacks across Balochistan over the weekend. The clashes have led to the death of at least 31 civilians, 17 security officials, and nearly 150 militants, news agency Reuters reported citing official figures. The government of Pakistan has vowed retaliation to the attacks -- among the deadliest in the restive region in recent years. Meanwhile, authorities have imposed sweeping restrictions across the province after the attacks, including a suspension of mobile internet services.

Militants targeted around a dozen locations in the attacks on Saturday -- including in the provincial capital Quetta. They stormed banks, prisons, and military installations, news agency AFP reported citing officials. Those locations remained sealed off on Sunday as troops combed the affected areas. The usually-bustling Quetta was largely deserted on Sunday, with major roads empty, businesses shut, and residents staying indoors. Shattered metal fragments and mangled vehicles were seen across the city, reflecting the violence that erupted the previous day.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the province’s most active separatist militant group, has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which included gun attacks and suicide bombings. In a statement, the Pakistani military pledged action against the perpetrators. "The instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly act...will be brought to justice," it said.

The violence in Balochistan came a day after the military said it had killed 41 insurgents in two separate operations in the province. After a Pakistani minister alleged India's role in the attacks, New Delhi on Sunday vehemently rejected the claims. "We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement posted on social media. "Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region," the statement added. Balochistan, a southwestern province of Pakistan, has witnessed a violent separatist insurgency for decades.

