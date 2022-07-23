Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lankan Prez, PM's home: Police

Anti-government protestors occupied the mansions of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 9

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lankan Prez, PM's home: Police
Image: Reuters

More than 1,000 precious artefacts, inclusive of objects of antique and vintage value have reportedly gone missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace and Prime Minister's official residence at Temple Trees in Colombo after irate anti-government protesters occupied those premises in advance this month, police said on Saturday.

Protesting the government's handling of the unprecedented economic crisis, anti-government protestors occupied the mansions of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 9, setting fire to one of the buildings.

Based on initial investigations at least 1,000 items of value, including rare artefacts have gone missing from the Presidential Palace as well as the Prime Minister's official residence, web portal Colombo Page quoted police sources as saying.

Special investigation teams have been formed to begin an investigation, it said.

The fact that the Sri Lankan Department of Archaeology does not have a thorough record of the antiques and various items in the Presidential Palace, despite the fact that it has been gazetted as a place of archaeological importance, adds to the investigators' anguish, the report said.

A senior official from the Department of Archaeology told the Sunday Lankadeepa newspaper that getting detailed and unambiguous information on the exact number of lost antiques would be difficult, despite police estimates that it may be well over 1,000.

Newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he respects protestors' right to demonstrate peacefully, but he will not allow another official building, such as the Presidential Palace or the Prime Minister's private residence, to be occupied.

Sri Lankan security forces raided an anti-government demonstration site at Galle Face, where numerous government offices are located, in the early hours of Friday, injuring at least nine people.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ED arrests Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.