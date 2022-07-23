Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lankan Prez, PM's home: Police

Image: Reuters

More than 1,000 precious artefacts, inclusive of objects of antique and vintage value have reportedly gone missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace and Prime Minister's official residence at Temple Trees in Colombo after irate anti-government protesters occupied those premises in advance this month, police said on Saturday.

Protesting the government's handling of the unprecedented economic crisis, anti-government protestors occupied the mansions of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 9, setting fire to one of the buildings.

Based on initial investigations at least 1,000 items of value, including rare artefacts have gone missing from the Presidential Palace as well as the Prime Minister's official residence, web portal Colombo Page quoted police sources as saying.

Special investigation teams have been formed to begin an investigation, it said.

The fact that the Sri Lankan Department of Archaeology does not have a thorough record of the antiques and various items in the Presidential Palace, despite the fact that it has been gazetted as a place of archaeological importance, adds to the investigators' anguish, the report said.

A senior official from the Department of Archaeology told the Sunday Lankadeepa newspaper that getting detailed and unambiguous information on the exact number of lost antiques would be difficult, despite police estimates that it may be well over 1,000.

Newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he respects protestors' right to demonstrate peacefully, but he will not allow another official building, such as the Presidential Palace or the Prime Minister's private residence, to be occupied.

Sri Lankan security forces raided an anti-government demonstration site at Galle Face, where numerous government offices are located, in the early hours of Friday, injuring at least nine people.