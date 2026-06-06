Outrage in UK over killing of British by Indian-origin man, US Vice President calls it result of 'invasion of migrants', details here

US Vice President JD Vance has sparked a diplomatic row after linking a British student's murder to migration policies, prompting a sharp response from the UK government.

A murder case that has fuelled political debate in Britain has now drawn comments from the highest levels of the US government, with Vice President JD Vance blaming European migration policies for the death of a British student and accusing leaders of failing to protect their citizens.

Vance was reacting to the killing of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was fatally stabbed in Southampton in December. The case gained widespread attention after it emerged that police initially handcuffed the teenager as he lay injured, while the attacker, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, allegedly claimed to be the victim and accused Nowak of racially abusing him.

Commenting on the case on X, Vance wrote, "Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit."

Calling the killing both heartbreaking and infuriating, he added, "His murder is as tragic as it is enraging."

The US Vice President argued that the incident reflected deeper problems within Western societies and urged public outrage over the handling of the case.

Vance said, "He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it."

He further warned, "Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won't be the last."

The remarks are the strongest intervention yet by a senior member of US President Donald Trump's administration in a case that has already become a flashpoint among right-wing groups in Britain and abroad.

The issue has also drawn repeated attention from tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has used X to question the police response and discuss the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Earlier this week, the US State Department also weighed in, criticising what it described as "ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing" in relation to the case.

UK Government Hits Back

The comments triggered a swift response from the British government, which accused foreign figures of attempting to inflame tensions.

Responding to Vance's remarks, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said, "We have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets."

The spokesperson also noted that Henry Nowak's family had appealed for restraint and unity following his death. According to the statement, the family said they did not want the tragedy "to be used to create further division, hatred or tension."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had also criticised Elon Musk a day earlier, accusing the billionaire of "trying to whip up division" in Britain.

The exchange marks the latest disagreement between political figures on both sides of the Atlantic over immigration, social cohesion and the handling of high-profile criminal cases.