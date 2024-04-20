Twitter
'Our next response will be at maximum level if...': Iran issues dire warning for Israel amid tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told NBC News the drones took off from inside Iran and flew for a few hundred meters before being downed. "They're ... more like toys that our children play with, not drones," Amirabdollahian said.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 07:36 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. (Reuters Photo)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that Iran will respond at an immediate and "maximum level" if Israel acts against its interests. "If Israel wants to do another adventurism and acts against the interests of Iran, our next response will be immediate and will be at the maximum level," Amirabdollahian said, speaking through a translator, in an interview with NBC News.

He also said that Tehran was investigating an overnight attack on Iran, adding that so far a link to Israel had not been proven as he downplayed the strike.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told NBC News the drones took off from inside Iran and flew for a few hundred meters before being downed.

"They're ... more like toys that our children play with, not drones," Amirabdollahian said.

His comments follow reports of an Israeli strike on Iran early Friday.

The missile launches come after Iran launched an offensive on targets around Israel on Saturday last week, according to Israeli military authorities, in which the nation fired a barrage of over 300 unmanned drones and missiles. 

Israel has said nothing about the incident. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had not been involved in any offensive operations, while the White House said it had no comment.

Violence between Israel and Iranian proxies across the Middle East has intensified throughout six months of bloodshed in Gaza, raising fears the longstanding foes' shadow war could spiral into a direct conflict.

Israel's assault on Gaza began after Hamas Islamists attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's military offensive has killed 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Gazan health ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

