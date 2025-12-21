Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Muhammad Yunus' government in Bangladesh, says, 'if killer not arrested till...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how you could be harming your brain right now

Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Muhammad Yunus' government in Bangladesh, says, 'if killers not arrested till...'

Another Asia Cup trophy drama? Mohsin Naqvi likely to attend U-19 Final between India and Pakistan

Ed Sheeran flaunts ripped physique after losing 14 kgs: Know how fatherhood and healthier lifestyle transformed him

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, train operations hit, here's all you need to know

Sonam Bajwa’s soft gold Anarkali: Effortless elegance and quiet charm in modern traditional fashion, SEE pics

Bharti Singh recalls horrors of her second labour pain, reveals her water broke at midnight: 'I was shocked, shivering, my clothes, bedsheet were wet'

'Dream is now over': Ben Stokes' first reaction after Ashes defeat in just 11 days

Dhurandhar box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh scores over 30 crore on its 3rd Saturday, to cross Rs 800 crore mark, yet movie FAILS to beat...

Elvish Yadav's FIRST statement on NGO scam after Munawar Faruqui's remarks, Bigg Boss winner says, 'Bahaana chahiye...', watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how you could be harming your brain right now

Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how it harm your brain

Bangladesh Violence: Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Muhammad Yunus' government, says, 'if killers not arrested till...'

Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Yunus' government in Ba

Another Asia Cup trophy drama? Mohsin Naqvi likely to attend U-19 Final between India and Pakistan

Another Asia Cup trophy drama? Mohsin Naqvi likely to attend IND vs PAK match

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

HomeWorld

WORLD

Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Muhammad Yunus' government in Bangladesh, says, 'if killer not arrested till...'

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration in Bangladesh has received a 24-hour ultimatum from the radical organisation Inquilab Mancha, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing of its leader, Sharif Osman Hadi.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 12:33 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Muhammad Yunus' government in Bangladesh, says, 'if killer not arrested till...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration in Bangladesh has received a 24-hour ultimatum from the radical organisation Inquilab Mancha, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing of its leader, Sharif Osman Hadi.

The ultimatum was issued after Hadi's funeral, as thousands of his supporters assembled at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection on Saturday, turning the area into a major flashpoint. Issuing a warning to the interim government, leaders of the radical group said, "If no response comes from the government regarding the arrest of Sharif Osman Hadi's killers by 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, we will organise another sit-in protest at Shahbagh."

The group also demanded that the iconic Shahbagh intersection be renamed 'Hadi Chottor', according to a report by leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune. Sharif Osman Hadi, a candidate from the Dhaka-8 parliamentary constituency for the forthcoming general elections, was critically injured in a shooting incident carried out by unidentified criminals in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 12. Following the attack, he was initially admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital as his condition remained serious. After his health further deteriorated, Hadi was flown to Singapore for advanced medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital.

His mortal remains were brought back to Bangladesh on Friday. Meanwhile, Muhammad Yunus has vowed to uphold and carry forward the ideals of the slain radical leader, assuring supporters that Hadi's vision would not fade with his death. Y

unus said he would fulfil Hadi's "dream" and ensure that it is carried forward across generations. "O dear Osman Hadi, we have not come here to bid you farewell. You live within our hearts, and as long as Bangladesh exists, you will remain in the hearts of all Bangladeshis.No one can erase you from there. Millions have gathered here today in waves, while crores across Bangladesh and Bangladeshis living abroad are waiting to hear about Hadi," Yunus said, as quoted by The Daily Star. 

(IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how you could be harming your brain right now
Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how it harm your brain
Bangladesh Violence: Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Muhammad Yunus' government, says, 'if killers not arrested till...'
Osman Hadi's radical Inquilab Mancha issues ULTIMATUM to Yunus' government in Ba
Another Asia Cup trophy drama? Mohsin Naqvi likely to attend U-19 Final between India and Pakistan
Another Asia Cup trophy drama? Mohsin Naqvi likely to attend IND vs PAK match
Ed Sheeran flaunts ripped physique after losing 14 kgs: Know how fatherhood and healthier lifestyle transformed him
Ed Sheeran flaunts ripped physique after losing 14 kgs
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, train operations hit, here's all you need to know
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR disrupts travel plans, over 200 flights delayed, trains..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Durandhar Yalina’s Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement