FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...

Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch

Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka

Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69

Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree with statement gold jewellery at event, SEE pics

Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics

Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja, rescue operation underway

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film continues its dream run, beats James Cameron's new release at box office, earns Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

HomeWorld

WORLD

Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka

Activists of Inqilab Moncho gathered on Saturday for the funeral procession of their slain leader, Sharif Osman bin Hadi, as heavy security was deployed across parts of Dhaka, two days after he died in Singapore following his assassination.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 12:34 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Activists of Inqilab Moncho gathered on Saturday for the funeral procession of their slain leader, Sharif Osman bin Hadi, as heavy security was deployed across parts of Dhaka, two days after he died in Singapore following his assassination.

Preparations for Hadi's funeral prayer are underway at Manik Mia Avenue, located south of the national Parliament Building. The funeral prayer is scheduled for 2 pm (local time). As the ceremony is just hours away, the area is witnessing heightened security arrangements and restricted movement.

Hadi, the Inqilab Moncho convenor, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. On December 15, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Following news of his death, protests erupted across Dhaka, with activists demanding justice for their slain leader. Several rounds of demonstrations were reported on Friday, after Hadi's body was brought back to the capital.

While Inqilab Moncho has appealed to its supporters to maintain peace during the funeral procession, the situation in Dhaka remains tense.

Amid the unrest, several citizen organisations demanded the resignation of the home adviser, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order following Hadi's killing and the subsequent violence.In a joint statement issued on Friday, 16 organisations expressed deep concern over the deteriorating public safety situation and called for immediate steps to restore law and order.

The groups include Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee, Network for Democratic Bangladesh, Charan Sanskritik Kendra, Naripokkho, Association for Land Reform and Development, University Teachers' Network, Nagarik Coalition, and Voice for Reform, BD News reported.

"Even one year after the [July Uprising], the interim government has failed to ensure citizens' safety from the ousted Awami League and other forces at home and abroad," it said.
Bangladesh's Editors' Council and the Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) also strongly condemned the attacks, vandalism and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, calling them a serious threat to press freedom.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claimed that the violence following Hadi's killing was part of a conspiracy to create uncertainty ahead of Bangladesh's parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held in February next year.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir outlined the party's position at a press conference late Friday night after a meeting of the party's National Standing Committee.
"We condemn and express our disgust at these heinous incidents," Fakhrul said. "They show that a long-identified group is deliberately pushing the country towards chaos."
As Inqilab Moncho cadres gather for the funeral procession, the interim government remains under intense pressure to maintain peace in the capital.

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh...
More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...
More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced
Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch
Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises...
Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled
Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'
Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statem
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement