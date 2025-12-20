Osman Hadi Funeral: Historic turnout of supporters at student leader's funeral prayer service amid heavy security deployment, WATCH

The funeral prayer service for Sharif Osman Hadi recently concluded in Bangladesh. The prayer service drew a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. In accordance with the family's wishes, Hadi was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

A historic turnout of supporters was seen at the funeral prayer service for Sharif Osman Hadi in Bangladesh's Dhaka. The prayer service drew a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. In accordance with the family's wishes, Hadi was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Sharif Osman Hadi, was an Anti-India student leader, who was scheduled to contest the upcoming national elections of Bangladesh. He was shot by masked men near a mosque in Dhaka in an assassination attempt, died in Singapore. Hadi was being treated in Singapore, as he suffered major injuries leading to brain damage.

Osman Haidi's funeral prayer service

From early morning, mourners arrived in groups at Manik Mia Avenue and soon the thoroughfare in front of Parliament was filled with people. Some in the crowd draped themselves in the national flag while others chanted slogans demanding justice for Hadi's killing.

Saturday is being observed as a day of state mourning following Hadi's death, with national flags flown at half-mast and special prayers held at places of worship. It was also a day of relative calm in the capital after two days of protests by supporters of the Inqilab Moncho.

Ahead of his funeral prayers, the Bangladesh Guard Border and police had been deployed at the Parliament building and other key locations across Dhaka, as reported by BDNews24.

As per the instructions of the Inqilab Moncho only the national flag of Bangladesh was displayed at the funeral prayer service. Hadi, had announced plans to run as an independent for the Dhaka-8 seat in the upcoming election, was shot at close range on Dec 12 while travelling by rickshaw in the capital's Bijoynagar area. Police said two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene, BDNews24 reported.

His death sparked protests and unrest across Bangladesh, prompting heightened security measures.

According to BDNews24, the National Cyber Security Agency has called on the public to report social media posts that promote terrorism or incite violence amid heightened concerns over online content linked to unrest.

In a statement issued on Saturday, BDNews24 mentioned that the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications said such posts could be reported directly via WhatsApp and email.

Officials said complaints received would be initially reviewed by the National Cyber Security Agency before being forwarded to social media platforms through the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulator

(ANI Inputs)