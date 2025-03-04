Talking about the success of Anora at the awards – which tells the story of a New York sex worker battling her oligarch in-laws from Russia – O’Brien quipped that American people were excited to see somebody finally standing up to “a powerful Russian.”

The Oscars – Hollywood’s biggest night of celebrating movies – remained mostly apolitical this year. Except for a few instances like first-time host Conan O'Brien’s veiled attack on US President Donald Trump’s administration with a Russia reference.

“Anora is having a good night... That's great news... I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian,” the comic-actor said. His joke received loud applause from the audience.

Anora won several top awards at the Oscars, including Best Picture.

pic.twitter.com/gvzPUkioDf — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

O’Brien’s joke comes as Trump has increasingly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin on various issues concerning the Russia-Ukraine war. He has openly berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has even blocked US military aid to Ukraine.

Just a few days ago, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance publicly blasted Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House. While European leaders have criticised the altercation, leaders from Russia have cheered it and praised Trump for shifting the US’ policy on the war.

The Russia-Ukraine war began on a full-scale in February 2022 after Russia ordered an invasion into its neighbour.