'Oscar winning performance!': This horse plays dead whenever someone tries to ride him

Having a bad day at work? Don't worry, we have something that will instantly cheer you up!

We all have a 'no work mood' day at the office and the same is with this horse named Jingang. A video is going viral on Facebook that shows a horse pretends to die every time someone tries to ride him.

The video is present on the official channel of Kritter Klub shows all scenes where the horse has pretended to die. With the caption 'This horse deserves an Oscars for faking dead', this video is surely going to give you an ear to ear smile.

With over 23 million views on YouTube, the video has garnered some amazing responses. Take a look...

Will you ever use this trick?