Orlando police recovered two sets of diamond earrings worth $769,500 after the suspect, Jaythan Gilder, allegedly swallowed them during his arrest on February 26. The jewellery was retrieved after over two weeks of monitoring at a hospital.

Authorities said Gilder, 32, posed as an assistant to an NBA player to access a VIP room at a Tiffany & Co. store in Orlando, Florida. He allegedly distracted store employees before fleeing with the earrings but dropped a $587,000 diamond ring while running.

Police arrested Gilder later that day and reportedly saw him swallowing several objects. While being taken to jail, he was heard saying, "I should have thrown them out the window," and later asked, "Am I going to be charged with what's in my stomach?"

An X-ray confirmed a foreign object in his abdomen, and detectives monitored him at a hospital for nearly two weeks until the earrings passed through his system. The jewellery was returned to Tiffany & Co., where a master jeweller verified the serial numbers.

Gilder faces charges of robbery with a mask and first-degree grand theft. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail. Authorities also linked him to a 2022 Tiffany & Co. robbery in Texas and revealed he has 48 outstanding warrants in Colorado.

