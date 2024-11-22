This missile was launched during the night of November 21 as a countermeasure to Ukraine's use of NATO-supplied long-range weapons, including ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced the Oreshnik, a medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile. This missile was launched during the night of November 21 as a countermeasure to Ukraine's use of NATO-supplied long-range weapons, including ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. These NATO weapons were reportedly used by Ukraine to target Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Dmitry Suslov, the deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia's Higher School of Economics, stated that Vladimir Putin sent a strong warning to the West, urging them to reconsider their actions that are fueling the conflict. Suslov, who has been involved in advising on updates to Russia's nuclear policy, shared this insight with Sputnik.

On the night of November 21, Russia launched the Oreshnik, a medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile, in response to Ukraine using NATO-supplied long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. The strike targeted and successfully hit a Ukrainian weapons factory in Dnepropetrovsk.

Suslov explained that Putin’s actions sent a clear message: if NATO countries keep supplying and using weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles against Russia, then Russia might respond by targeting military sites in those Western countries with its medium-range missiles.

The analyst stated that Russia is prepared to escalate the situation further if necessary. "If the West reacts to Russia's actions by increasing tensions, then Russia is ready to respond with even greater escalation," he explained.He emphasized that Russia’s recently updated nuclear policy indicates that the country is prepared to consider using nuclear weapons under certain circumstances.

Yuri Knutov, a military expert and historian of the Air Defense Forces, described Russia's new hypersonic missile as a groundbreaking technological advancement in an interview with Sputnik.

He stated that the missile reaches a speed of 10 Mach (approximately 12,350 km/h or about 2.5-3kms/sec ). According to him, no other country in the world currently possesses missiles with such capabilities.

The expert highlighted that neither the United States nor any other country currently has air defense systems advanced enough to stop Russia's new hypersonic missiles.

Knutov stated that they showcased a missile capable of targeting not just Yuzhmash (a key missile manufacturer located in Ukraine) but also cities like London and Paris. He warned that this could happen if France and Britain continue to escalate tensions with Russia and directly support Ukraine.



"Oreshnik: Russia's Hypersonic IRBM with Uncertain Capabilities"



The 9M729 "Oreshnik," named after the hazel tree in Russian, is a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM). It was first introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech on November 21, 2024.

This missile, in this instance, was deployed in a "non-nuclear hypersonic configuration." However, it remains unclear whether the Oreshnik uses standard re-entry vehicles, maneuvering re-entry vehicles, or advanced hypersonic boost-glide vehicles.