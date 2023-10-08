Operation ‘Swords of Iron’: How did Hamas breach Israel’s Iron Dome defence system?

The land-air-sea attack by Hamas took the Israeli authorities by surprise, with their Iron Dome defence system crumbling in front of the multi-pronged attack.

Over 300 people have been killed due to the multi-pronged attack launched by Hamas on Gaza, with the high-power rockets and bombs hitting and leveling buildings in Israel, leaving their protection – the Iron Dome defence system – completely compromised.

The air-borne rockets and terrorists traveling in paragliders ended up surpassing the Iron Dome, which is the pride of the Israeli defence mechanism. Hamas terrorists were able to enter Gaza through a multi-pronged land-air-water attack, opening fire on residents in nearby Israeli towns.

In a major defence operation ‘Swords of Iron’, the Israeli forces are currently engaged in a gunfight with Hamas terrorists on the ground, leading to the deaths of 70 people now. The harrowing visuals from Gaza show Hamas terrorists shooting residents and bystanders and taking people hostage.

How did Hamas surpass Israel’s Iron Dome?

Hamas began its multi-pronged attack against Tel Aviv at around 6:30 am on October 7, simultaneously firing 5000 rockets into the country, with a few surpassing the Iron Dome and hitting buildings. The rockets leveled whole buildings, killing hundreds of people.

In an effort to conquer the Gaza front, Hamas continued to fire rockets into Israel and entered the country through air, water, and land, using boats, paragliders, and all-terrain vehicles to surpass the border. The Israeli authorities completely cut the electricity power in Gaza and the constant bombarding of rockets led to the crumbling of the Iron Dome system.

While Iron Dome has been developed to detect any sort of danger or attack through its cutting-edge technology, the multi-faceted attack left it completely defenceless. Till now, it is estimated that over 300 people have been killed in both Israel and Palestine.

Currently, Israeli forces are continuing to fight the Hamas terrorists, who have reportedly taken multiple soldiers and civilians hostage in the last few hours. India has shown their complete support to Israel, while the United States is supplying weapons to the country.

