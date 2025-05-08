As tensions between the two nations rise, questions are being asked about Pakistan's ability to retaliate with missiles.

India's recent airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan have escalated tensions between the two nations. Operation Sindoor has resulted in the deaths of 26 people and injured 48 others, according to Pakistan's claims. The operation has sparked a wave of artillery firing along the Line of Control (LoC), with both sides exchanging fire.

How many missiles does Pakistan have?

As tensions between the two nations rise, questions are being asked about Pakistan's ability to retaliate with missiles. Pakistan's missile program, which began in the 1980s with assistance from China, North Korea, and Iran, has resulted in the development of several missile systems capable of targeting India.

What type of missile does Pakistan have?

According to ArmsControl.org, Pakistan's missile arsenal includes short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, but it lacks long-range ballistic missile systems, which typically have a range exceeding 3,500 km and are designed for nuclear weapon delivery.

Pakistan's missile capabilities

Pakistan's missile arsenal includes a range of short and medium-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Its short-range ballistic missiles include the Hatf 1 (70-100 km range), Hatf 2 (180-200 km range), Hatf 3 (290 km range), and Hatf 9 (60 km range), with payload capacities varying from 450 to 700 kg.

Pakistan's medium-range ballistic missiles include the Hatf 4 (Shaheen 1) with a 750 km range, Hatf 5 (Ghauri) with a 1250-1500 km range, Hatf 6 (Shaheen 2) with a 1500-2000 km range, Shaheen 3 with a 2750 km range, and Ababeel with a 2200 km range. Some of these missiles, like the Ghauri, Shaheen 2, Shaheen 3, and Ababeel, are nuclear-capable. Additionally, Pakistan has cruise missiles like the Hatf 7 (Babur) and Hatf 8 (Raad), with ranges of 350-700 km and 350 km, respectively, which can also carry nuclear warheads.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, defence officials said on Wednesday. (ANI)