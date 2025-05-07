In the wake of India's 'Operation Sindoor' to destroy nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, emergency was declared in Punjab province on Wednesday, i.e., May 7.

In the wake of India's 'Operation Sindoor' to destroy nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, emergency was declared in Punjab province on Wednesday, i.e., May 7. 'Operation Sindoor' was launched by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of Wednesday to retaliate against the deadly Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives.

The Pakistani army has claimed that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the Indian strikes launched on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has declared a state of emergency across the province,” an official statement from the Punjab government said.

All security agencies in Pakistan have been placed on high alert. Leaves of all doctors and medical employees across Punjab province stand cancelled.

"To deliver justice to victims of Pahalgam"

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi after 'Operation Sindoor'. She said that the operation was launched to deliver justice to the innocent victims of Pahalgam tragedy.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Singh said.

As many as 26 people were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.