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‘Operation Fauxios’: Iran’s Speaker rejects US media claims of Iran-US deal

In a post on X, Ghalibaf mocked recent reports published by US-based outlet Axios, sarcastically referring to them as "Operation Fauxios."Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios. Details here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 07, 2026, 09:03 AM IST

‘Operation Fauxios’: Iran’s Speaker rejects US media claims of Iran-US deal
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A possible arrangement between Iran and the United States is not on the table, as Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the reports on Thursday. Ghalibaf, instead, mocked the US media of 'Operation Fauxios' for spreading such false reports as a routine pattern. 

Iran mocks US media for 'Operation Fauxios'

In a post on X, Ghalibaf mocked recent reports published by US-based outlet Axios, sarcastically referring to them as "Operation Fauxios."Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios. According to Press TV, the Iranian parliament speaker suggested, "That the circulation of such reports reflected a routine pattern in US media coverage, particularly stories attributed to unnamed sources that Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected as unfounded and have later been proven invariably wrong."

Meanwhile, Iran has noticed this pattern in the past, as Iran’s state media recently dismissed an Axios peace deal framework as "speculative" and "American wishlists," and denied US claims that it struck military boats in the Strait of Hormuz, insisting instead that civilian vessels were hit. Iranian officials also rejected reports that Tehran had sent messages to Washington, and Ghalibaf himself denied Trump’s claim that the US was negotiating with him, calling it "fake news" aimed at manipulating markets.

US-Iran possible peace talks advance

There is a fragile but notable step toward de-escalation, with possible easing of sanctions and nuclear tensions, but both sides still have major differences to resolve. According to sources, the US and Iran are in talks for a preliminary deal to stop current hostilities and start broader nuclear negotiations.

 Under the proposed deal, Iran would pause nuclear enrichment for a likely 12-15-year moratorium, after which it could resume limited enrichment to 3.67%. In return, the US would lift sanctions and unfreeze billions in Iranian assets. Both countries would also work to ease tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. 

 

(With ANI inputs)

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