'Operation Economic Outcast': Donald Trump administration sanctions Indian businessman, wife for helping Iran bypass oil curbs

US Treasury sanctions Chandigarh-based Suniel Kumar Sharma, wife Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, Ashwani Kumar Dhiman, Ishwinder Singh, 9 India entities for fake ship registrations for Iran shadow fleet oil.

The US has imposed sanctions on an Indian businessman, his wife and several companies linked to them for allegedly helping Iran evade international restrictions on its oil exports through fraudulent maritime registrations.

Announced by US Treasury Department on Wednesday, measures target Chandigarh-based Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, accused of running network that provided false ship registrations and certifications to vessels transporting Iranian petroleum.

Two more Indians, nine India-linked entities sanctioned

Two other Indian nationals, Ashwani Kumar Dhiman and Ishwinder Singh, have also been sanctioned for their alleged roles as directors of businesses connected to couple. Nine India-linked entities have been named in action.

Separately, Washington has targeted Turkey-based Fugo Ground Services Inc, accusing it of providing ground-handling and other services to six US-sanctioned Iranian airlines, including Iran Air Tour, Saha Airlines, Sepehran Airlines, Varesh Airlines, Taban Airlines and Ata Airlines Company.

Washington said network helped Iran's shadow fleet transport oil while concealing vessels' identities and ownership through fraudulent maritime documentation. Some ships allegedly operated on behalf of Iranian military and its proxies.

Action is part of US President Donald Trump's Operation Economic Outcast, campaign aimed at cutting off Iran's oil revenues and restricting its ability to finance its war with United States.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issues warning: 'You Are Either With Us Or Against Us'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued warning to individuals and businesses accused of supporting Tehran.

"As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us," Bessent said. "We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air."

Who are Indians targeted and how did fraud work?

At centre of sanctions is Suniel Kumar Sharma, whom Treasury accused of operating network of fraudulent maritime registries with help of wife.

According to US department, couple had been involved in maritime registration fraud since at least 2014. Their alleged operations involved setting up websites and organisations that claimed to represent maritime authorities of different countries without authorisation from governments concerned.

These platforms purportedly offered services such as ship registration, seafarer training, certification and vessel classification. Sharma's network allegedly claimed to provide flagging services on behalf of countries and territories including Aruba, Guyana, Mali, Mozambique, Malawi, Sint Maarten and Timor-Leste.

Ship's flag identifies country under whose laws it operates. Legitimate registration allows maritime authorities to monitor vessels and ensure they meet international safety requirements. Treasury alleged Sharma and Shahid exploited system by providing false registrations to vessels transporting Iranian oil, allowing them to operate under identities of countries that had not authorised registrations.

What sanctions mean for Indian entities

Under sanctions, property and financial interests of designated individuals and companies that fall within US jurisdiction will be frozen. US citizens and businesses generally prohibited from conducting transactions with them unless authorised by Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Restrictions can also apply to other companies at least 50 per cent owned by sanctioned individuals. Non-US individuals and businesses could also face consequences for facilitating transactions that violate US sanctions