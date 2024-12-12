OpenAI restores ChatGPT services after a major global disruption

On Thursday, shortly after OpenAI announced its integration with iPhone, iPad, and Mac, ChatGPT experienced a significant global outage that rendered the service inaccessible for users worldwide. The disruption began just before 7 PM ET (5:30 AM IST) and lasted for nearly three hours, affecting not only ChatGPT but also OpenAI's API and Sora services.

In response to the outage, OpenAI quickly acknowledged the issue via a post on social media, stating, "We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry, and we'll keep you updated!" This marks the second major service interruption for OpenAI in recent months, following a previous outage in early November.