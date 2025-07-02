He asked users to approach ChatGPT with healthy scepticism, pointing out its tendency to ‘hallucinate’ or generate incorrect information.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently stated that users should not put their trust in the AI, while acknowledging its impressive capabilities. He asked users to approach ChatGPT with healthy scepticism, pointing out its tendency to ‘hallucinate’ or generate incorrect information. "People have a very high degree of trust in ChatGPT, which is interesting because, like, AI hallucinates. It should be the tech that you don't trust that much, " Altman said during a conversation with author and technologist Andrew Mayne on the company's newly launched official podcast.