Op 'Yarn-Dye' to 'Kill Trump': Who is Asif Merchant, Pakistani banker on trial for plotting to assassinate US Prez? Know Iran link

WORLD
Mechant met and proposed a clothing business, suggesting they create a US corporation to facilitate sales, which actually turned out to be an operation 'Yarn-Dye' to recruit individuals to carry out a plot to assassinate US government officials, potentially including Donald Trump.
A 47-year-old man with roots from Pakistan and alleged ties to Iran went on trial in New York for potentially plotting assasination of US politicians, including US President Donald Trump. Identified as Asif Merchant, he appeared before a federal jury in Brooklyn this week, with prosecutors alleging that he travelled to New York to organise killings in America during the run-up to the presidential election. Prosecutors also alleged that he paid $5,000 to supposed hit men who actually were undercover FBI agents.
In June 2024, Asif Merchant conspired using objects on a hotel napkin to illustrate a scenario for shooting a political figure at a rally, then staging a protest as a distraction for the killer to get away, according to an intermediary's testimony and a video played in court Wednesday.
Born in approximately 1978 in Karachi, Asif Merchant, also known as Asif Raza Merchant, has stated that he currently resides in Pakistan and maintains families in both Pakistan and Iran. He stated that he frequently travels to Iran, Syria, and Iraq. He arrived US in April 2024 to orchestrate the killing with a confidential source (CS) that turned out to be an FBI agent. He met and proposed a clothing business, suggesting they create a US corporation to facilitate sales, which actually turned out to be an operation 'Yarn-Dye' to recruit individuals to carry out a plot to assassinate US government officials, potentially including Donald Trump. His plot involved three different criminal schemes: stealing documents or USB drives from a target’s home; planning a protest; and killing a politician or government official.
According to reports, he allegedly stated that the targets would be individuals "hurting Pakistan and the Muslim world" and instructed a CS to arrange meetings with hitmen, protesters, and a woman for reconnaissance. Merchant requested trusted individuals, including 25 protesters, to create a distraction, and asked the hitmen to procure an untraceable phone. Merchant allegedly created a coded language to communicate with CS about his op 'yarn-dye'. He assigned specific clothing items to represent different tasks: "tee-shirt" meant protest (lightest work), "flannel shirt" meant stealing (heavier work), "fleece jacket" meant murder (heaviest work), and "denim jacket" meant sending money. Merchant instructed the CS to use these code words only orally and not to text them, aiming to conceal their true intentions.
Meanwhile, Merchant has pleaded not guilty, and his defence lawyers described him as a deeply religious businessman who divides his time between Pakistan and Iran. They claimed that there is no concrete evidence to connect him to any actual plot.
US authorities believe Iran might be involved in plots to harm American officials, especially after the 2020 drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Merchant, who maintains a family in Iran as well, was accused of planning assassinations in the US and allegedly had ties to Iran, as he was upset about Soleimani's death. However, Iran reportedly denies any involvement in such plots.