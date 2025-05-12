One of the most talked-about systems is Russia’s S-400 air defence system. India uses this system to secure its borders, and during the latest conflict, the S-400 played a key role in pushing Pakistan on the back foot.

The recent clash between India and Pakistan has sparked global attention on advanced and dangerous weapons. One of the most talked-about systems is Russia’s S-400 air defence system. India uses this system to secure its borders, and during the latest conflict, the S-400 played a key role in pushing Pakistan on the back foot.

Following that, France’s modern fighter jet, the Rafale, also gained attention as India used the Rafale to showcase its air strength to the world.

As tensions rise, discussions around the world's most dangerous weapons are heating up. While many powerful nations possess strong military equipment, only two countries—Russia and North Korea—have weapons that can allegedly trigger tsunamis in the ocean.

Russia’s Deadly Underwater Weapon

Russia, known for its powerful arsenal after the US, possesses many weapons that can bring enemies to their knees. India also heavily relies on Russian military technology. One of Russia’s most dangerous weapons is the ‘Poseidon’ underwater vehicle. It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. It’s claimed that Poseidon is so powerful that it can create a tsunami in the ocean, making it a serious threat to any country.

North Korea’s Version of the ‘Tsunami Drone’

North Korea also claims to have a similar weapon. In 2024, North Korea announced it had successfully tested an underwater nuclear drone named ‘Haeil-5-23’. According to reports, it can carry nuclear weapons across long distances under water and is designed to create massive destruction—possibly even tsunamis.

This shows how military technology is becoming more advanced—and more dangerous. As countries continue to strengthen their defense systems, the threat of underwater nuclear warfare cannot be ignored.