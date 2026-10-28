FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses to Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, check other routes

Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines; MEA says India will fly direct flights

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines

Netanyahu's Return, Modi's Israel Policy: Will India move away from Iran and Muslim world?

India, Israel, Iran: Will Netanyahu's return put Modi's foreign policy to test?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines; MEA says India will fly direct flights

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says India will allow direct flights to Taiwan as Pakistan bars Taiwanese airlines from its airspace citing One China policy, forcing flights to take Russia route to Europe.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 06:49 PM IST

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines; MEA says India will fly direct flights
Pakistan bans Taiwanese airlines
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday mentioned the possibility of direct air links between India and Taiwan amid reports that Pakistan has denied Taiwanese flights access to its airspace over its "One China" policy.

"My sense is, if there are direct flights, they will fly," the spokesperson said when asked about plans for direct flights between India and Taiwan.

Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines from using its airspace

Pakistan has barred Taiwanese airlines from using its airspace, becoming the first country reported to have taken such a step explicitly in support of Beijing's "One China" policy, Bloomberg reported.

Islamabad confirmed the decision on Wednesday after reports emerged that Taiwanese carriers had begun taking longer routes to avoid Pakistani airspace.

"The aviation division follows the One China policy - only mainland China is allowed," Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg News.

"We have permitted only Chinese airlines to fly over Pakistan."

Taiwanese flights take longer routes to Europe

The restriction came to light after aviation observers noticed that some Taiwanese flights had started taking longer routes to reach Europe, flying entirely over Russia since the weekend.

On October 24, a China Airlines flight from Taipei to Rome flew through Russian airspace, bypassing its earlier route through India, Pakistan and Turkmenistan, according to Flightradar24 data.

At least a dozen Asia-Europe flights operated by Taiwanese carriers have instead been routed over Russia.

The reported restriction marks the first known instance of a country explicitly denying Taiwanese airlines access to its airspace on the grounds of adhering to the "One China" principle.

Under the policy, Beijing regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

Pakistan maintains close ties with Beijing

Pakistan established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China in 1951, becoming one of the first countries to do so. Since then, the two countries have maintained close political, economic and strategic relations, often describing their ties as an "all-weather" partnership.

India does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but maintains trade and cultural ties through India-Taipei Association offices

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished, internet cut at Dza Sershul
Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished
Himesh Reshammiya reveals he rejects films with no romantic songs: 'Numbers from romantic tracks are 10 times higher'
Himesh Reshammiya reveals why he rejects films with no romantic songs
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience due to protests
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience
Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses to Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, check other routes
Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement