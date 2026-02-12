‘Only 15% eyesight remains’: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan alleges vision blurred in jail, complaints unheard

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s son, Kasim Khan, has made a fresh claim that his father has suffered a severe loss of vision, citing his father’s long tenure in solitary confinement and medical neglect during this time.

Kasim Khan flags inaction by authorities

“We have been informed that my father, Imran Khan, has lost most of the vision in his right eye, with reports indicating only 15% eyesight remains. This is the direct consequence of 922 days of solitary confinement, medical neglect (denied blood tests) and the deliberate denial of proper treatment in jail,” he wrote on X.

Khan has been staying in solitary confinement at Adiala Jail since September 2023. His sisters and supporters also claimed last year in a massive protest outside the jail that his health had been deteriorating as he was not given proper care.

“The responsibility lies squarely with the regime in power, the Army Chief and the puppets enabling this cruelty. This physical deterioration is happening under their orders, their watch and their responsibility. They have manipulated and warped the justice system in order to keep my father in solitary confinement,” Kasim Khan further said.

“My brother and I are still being denied visas to see our father as his health deteriorates. History will record this injustice. We urge human rights bodies, legal institutions and democratic nations to confront this persecution and ensure those responsible face consequences.”

The remarks have been the latest in the series of allegations and accusations regarding Khan’s declining health and concerns over access to medical care.

Imran Khan alleges complaints unheard

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Advocate Salman Safdar, appointed amicus curiae by the Supreme Court, met the leader at Rawalpindi’s Jail on February 10 after which he submitted a seven-page report giving deep details of the former prime minister’s prison conditions.

According to a report in Dawn, Safdar had a conversation with Khan and quoting the latter as saying, “despite the treatment administered (including an injection), he has been left with only 15pc vision in his right eye”. His report says that jail authorities allegedly ignored repeated medical complaints for months.

Khan told Safdar that “three to four months earlier, until October 2025, he had normal 6 x 6 vision in both eyes”. He further told him that he slowly started experiencing continued blurred and hazy vision, which he time and again reported to the then jail superintendent, but claimed that “no action was taken by the jail authorities”.

“According to [Imran], he was diagnosed with a blood clot that caused severe damage, and despite the treatment administered (including an injection), he has been left with only 15pc vision in his right eye,” the report stated.