'Ongoing tension may turn into...': Bangladesh army appeals for peace amid violence in hilly regions

The Bangladesh army has appealed for peace amid deadly violence in the country's hilly regions, which has claimed four lives so far.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

'Ongoing tension may turn into...': Bangladesh army appeals for peace amid violence in hilly regions
Image source: ANI
Amidst tensions and violence in Bangladesh's hilly regions, which claimed four lives, the Bangladesh Army has issued an appeal to the public, urging them to maintain peace and harmony.

"The ongoing tension may turn into violent riots in the three hill districts. Leading individuals are urgently requested to assist the law enforcement agencies in de-escalating the ongoing tension," the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Necessary legal action will be taken after identifying the real culprits by conducting a proper investigation. The people are specially requested to maintain peace and harmony in the three hill districts," it said.

Notably, Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) has long history of conflicts. In 1997, the Bangladesh government signed a peace accord with Parbatta Chattagram Jana Sanghatti Samiti, the largest tribal group that controlled the Santibahini, a militia.

After the accord, some smaller groups including United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) rejected it.

On September 18, one Md. Mamun (30), the father of deceased Noor Nabi, was killed in a mass thrashing by some people in Khagrachari district headquarters over the theft of a motorcycle, the statement said.

Later, Sadar police station recovered the body of the deceased and handed it over to the family after post-mortem, the statement added.

"A protest march was taken out from Dighinala College on the next day (September 19) afternoon based on this incident. While the procession was crossing Boalkhali Bazar in Dighinala, some terrorists of UPDF (original) attacked the procession and fired 20-30 rounds. In view of this, the angry mob set fire to some shops in Boalkhali Bazar," the statement said.

"It is to be noted that six people from both sides were injured during the clash and they were sent to Dighinala Upazilla Health Complex and Khagrachari Sadar Hospitals for treatment," the statement said.

"Later, army patrols reached the spot and brought the situation under control and put out the fire with the help of fire brigade and local people. Due to the above incident, tension spread in Khagrachari district headquarters, Dighinala, Panchari and surrounding areas. At the same time, some self-interested circles spread rumours through social media and gradually made the situation more exciting," the statement said.

"UPDF (Original) terrorists fired on Army patrol team members in Khagrachari town while shifting unconscious patient and army retaliated in self-defence. It is said that three people were killed and some were injured in the incident," it added. 

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

