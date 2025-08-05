Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH

Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here

Meet Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani, who was previously married to BJP leader's best friend, know about their love story

'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches

One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country

Sunjay Kapur's death cause revealed, UK medical authorities say he died due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

Saiyaara becomes second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pak

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv

HomeWorld

WORLD

One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country

Most of the people in Bangladesh who participated in the prolonged protest are disillusioned, their dreams are shattered, and they feel cheated by those who have captured power, riding on the wave of their anger. Muhammad Yunus has failed them. It is a changed country now.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 05:12 PM IST

One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country
Political turmoil in Bangladesh (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee her country on August 5, 2024, after a massive student-led nationwide demonstration that had begun with a demand to scrap reservation for descendants of freedom warriors or 'muktir joddha', as they were called. Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh promised to hold the general elections in three months, something that has eluded the people so far, with no polls in sight. If ground reports are to be believed, most of the people who participated in the prolonged protest are disillusioned, their dreams are shattered, and they feel cheated by those who have captured power, riding on the wave of their anger. 

 

Bangladesh: Myths shattered

Besides, many myths have been shattered. Now, it is clear that the protests were not spontaneous; rather, these were pre-planned, meticulously designed and well-choreographed operations of the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (JeI) to change the regime. The radical Islamic group has been against secularism and Bengali nationalism that shaped the resistance against Pakistan. Strongly supported by Pakistan, backed by key external powers including the US and China, they fought against the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. Now, they have captured power and have buttressed Muhammad Yunus, who does what they want. 

When will elections in Bangladesh be held?

The second myth that was broken was the belief that the new dispensation would hold general elections, a stable government would be formed, and the country would go back to normalcy. It has not happened. Coming under intense pressure from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Muhammad Yunus met its leaders, only to declare that since Ramadan will fall in February next year, elections can be discussed only after that. 

 

Awami League out of elections?

The myth of an inclusive Bangladesh, too, has been shattered. Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh wants to keep the Awami League out of any future election and ban the party that led the freedom movement, while the BNP believes it can easily return to power without its archrivals. On the other hand, Yunus wants to delay the elections as much as possible so that NCP can use the period to bolster its position. India is believed to have put pressure on Yunus to include the Awami League. Any election without the participation of Sheikh Hasina's party will be a farce; Yunus knows it. 

Muhammad Yunus fails Bangladesh

Last, but not least, Muhammad Yunus has proved himself to be the biggest disappointment for the people of Bangladesh. The Nobel laureate economist was propelled to the office of the chief advisor by the US State Department and Hillary Clinton to consolidate its position. However, the people in general believed that Muhammad Yunus would steer the country out of the crisis, form a stable government, hold elections as soon as possible, lead to an inclusive society, and put Bangladesh back on track. He has failed on all these counts. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' as they support Saiyaara
Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...
Dhadak 2 box office day 4: Siddhant, Triptii film continues to struggle
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model launch, says, 'bear with us..'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model...
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade negotiations: 'Not looking for...'
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade
Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...
Meet Nandini Agrawal became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE