One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country

Most of the people in Bangladesh who participated in the prolonged protest are disillusioned, their dreams are shattered, and they feel cheated by those who have captured power, riding on the wave of their anger. Muhammad Yunus has failed them. It is a changed country now.

Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee her country on August 5, 2024, after a massive student-led nationwide demonstration that had begun with a demand to scrap reservation for descendants of freedom warriors or 'muktir joddha', as they were called. Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh promised to hold the general elections in three months, something that has eluded the people so far, with no polls in sight. If ground reports are to be believed, most of the people who participated in the prolonged protest are disillusioned, their dreams are shattered, and they feel cheated by those who have captured power, riding on the wave of their anger.

Bangladesh: Myths shattered

Besides, many myths have been shattered. Now, it is clear that the protests were not spontaneous; rather, these were pre-planned, meticulously designed and well-choreographed operations of the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (JeI) to change the regime. The radical Islamic group has been against secularism and Bengali nationalism that shaped the resistance against Pakistan. Strongly supported by Pakistan, backed by key external powers including the US and China, they fought against the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. Now, they have captured power and have buttressed Muhammad Yunus, who does what they want.

When will elections in Bangladesh be held?

The second myth that was broken was the belief that the new dispensation would hold general elections, a stable government would be formed, and the country would go back to normalcy. It has not happened. Coming under intense pressure from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Muhammad Yunus met its leaders, only to declare that since Ramadan will fall in February next year, elections can be discussed only after that.

Awami League out of elections?

The myth of an inclusive Bangladesh, too, has been shattered. Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh wants to keep the Awami League out of any future election and ban the party that led the freedom movement, while the BNP believes it can easily return to power without its archrivals. On the other hand, Yunus wants to delay the elections as much as possible so that NCP can use the period to bolster its position. India is believed to have put pressure on Yunus to include the Awami League. Any election without the participation of Sheikh Hasina's party will be a farce; Yunus knows it.

Muhammad Yunus fails Bangladesh

Last, but not least, Muhammad Yunus has proved himself to be the biggest disappointment for the people of Bangladesh. The Nobel laureate economist was propelled to the office of the chief advisor by the US State Department and Hillary Clinton to consolidate its position. However, the people in general believed that Muhammad Yunus would steer the country out of the crisis, form a stable government, hold elections as soon as possible, lead to an inclusive society, and put Bangladesh back on track. He has failed on all these counts.