Ethiopia follows a unique calendar system that sets it apart from the rest of the world, which follows the Gregorian calendar. While most of the world is currently living in 2025, Ethiopia is in the year 2017. The reason for this difference lies in the Ethiopian calendar, which is based on the Ge’ez system. This calendar is seven to eight years behind the widely used Gregorian calendar. The difference is due to how the birth of Jesus Christ is calculated. The Ethiopian calendar places the birth of Jesus in 7 BC, while the Gregorian calendar marks it as 1 AD.

One of the interesting features of the Ethiopian calendar is that it has 13 months. Twelve of these months have 30 days, and the extra month, Pagumē, has either five or six days depending on whether it is a leap year. The Ethiopian New Year is celebrated on September 11 (or September 12 in a leap year), and Christmas is observed on January 7, similar to other Orthodox Christian traditions.

While Ethiopia’s calendar is different, it does not affect everyday life. People in Ethiopia age at the same rate as everyone else, and the calendar difference is purely in how time is recorded. For example, while Ethiopia is officially in 2017, it does not mean that Ethiopians are living in a different time zone or experiencing time differently than the rest of the world.

Ethiopia is one of the oldest countries in Africa, with a history that dates back thousands of years. Some of the earliest human fossils, including the famous “Lucy,” a 3.2-million-year-old hominid skeleton, were discovered there. Ethiopia is also known for its rich political history. It was one of the few African nations never colonized and successfully resisted an invasion by Italy in the late 19th century. Although it was occupied by Mussolini’s Italy from 1935 to 1941, Ethiopia regained its independence with British support.

Today, Ethiopia is home to over 130 million people, making it the second most populous country in Africa. Despite its unique calendar, Ethiopia operates on the global stage like other nations, with businesses and international dealings using the Gregorian calendar. However, domestically, the Ethiopian calendar remains in use.