One million Afghan children face severe malnutrition and even death: UNICEF

A top UNICEF official while on a trip to Afghanistan has stated that an estimated one million Afghan children are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition in 2021 and could die without immediate action.

On a visit to the country this week, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi has warned of the food security related disaster, highlighting the need for immediate action.

The UN official reportedly stressed that unless immediate assistance is provided "at least one million Afghan children face severe malnutrition and even death", according to Ariana News.

"Severe outbreaks of measles and acute watery diarrhoea have further exacerbated the situation, putting more children at risk," UNICEF said in a statement. Abdi met with dozens of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition -- a life-threatening illness -- during his visit to Indira Gandhi Children`s hospital in Kabul.

While meeting with senior Taliban figures in Afghanistan, he underlined the need for children`s access to basic health care, immunisation, nutrition, water and sanitation, and child protection services, reported Ariana News.

Calling for polio, measles and COVID-19 immunisation to resume, he said that the immediate need is to help protect children and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic.

Abdi met with partners at a COVID-19 and polio call centre to promote vaccination, according to UNICEF. Stressing the importance of all boys and girls to continue their education, Abidi said that they should "participate meaningfully in building the future of their country".

Stating that the UNICEF will continue to press for the rights of every girl, boy and woman in Afghanistan, Abidi said: "Our objective is to see an Afghanistan where every girl and every boy are in school, have quality health care, and are protected from all forms of violence."

During his visit to Afghanistan, Abdi was accompanied by UNICEF Regional Director George Laryea-Adjei and UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Herve Ludovic de Lys.