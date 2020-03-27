One lakh new coronavirus cases in just two days, global count crosses 5 lakh

As several countries have been under complete lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the number of confirmed cases has been rising rapidly.

According to figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University, it just took two days for one lakh new cases to appear as the number crosses 5 lakh on Thursday night.

The 5-lakh-mark was reached at around 11 PM IST on March 26. As of March 27, 9:15 AM IST, there are 531,860 confirmed cases across the globe 24,057 people have been killed by the virus. United States has surpassed China with the most number of cases, that climbed to 85,653. Italy has the highest number of casualties at 8,215 while the total number of cases in the European country is 80,589.

Here are the top 10 countries in terms of positive cases of coronavirus

US: 85,653

China: 81,782

Italy: 80,589

Spain: 57,786

Germany: 43,938

France: 29,566

Iran: 29,406

United Kingdom: 11,812

Switzerland: 11,811

South Korea: 9,241

It took over two months or 67 days for the COVID-19 to infect the first one lakh people, mostly restricted to China. However, the number increased rapidly thereafter and another one lakh cases were reported in just 11 days. The World Health Organisation (WHO) informed that the next one lakh cases just took four days and the subsequent one lakh cases took just three days, taking the number to 4 lakh.

On Thursday, the G20 countries conducted an emergency session to decide the measures to be taken considering the global impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, especially on the economic front. In this backdrop, the G-20 countries on this day pledged to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to counteract the social, economic, and financial impact of the virus.

During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 90% of the COVID cases and 88% of the virus deaths have been from G20 countries.