Jawan Twitter review: Netizens hail Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi's film, call it 'electrifying'

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Birla other Indian billionaires likely to meet at G20 Summit dinner

Wildlife conservationist Aditya 'Dicky' Singh, IAS officer who quit Civil Services to build a forest, dies at 57

Tripura bypolls: Alleging large-scale rigging, CPI(M) announces boycott of counting

Google Pixel 7 Pro available at Rs 20,499 in Flipkart sale ahead of Apple iPhone 15 launch, gets Rs 50,500 off

World

One lakh COVID-19 cases in just three days: Here's how the pandemic is exponentially rising

The World Health Organisation on Monday (March 23) had warned that the coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 10:45 AM IST

The number of coronavirus cases across the globe is rising exponentially and it is evident from the fact that it took just three days to reach 4 lakh from 3 lakh.

The World Health Organisation on Monday (March 23) had warned that the coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating'. As of Wednesday morning, figures at the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database show the total number of confirmed cases worldwide as 4,21,792 and the total number of deaths due to the virus as 18,883.

According to the data available, it took over two months or 67 days for the COVID-19 to infect the first one lakh people, mostly restricted to China. However, the number increased rapidly thereafter and another one lakh cases were reported in just 11 days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) informed that the next one lakh cases just took four days.

Italy, which has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, had just three cases in mid-February. As of 8:30 AM IST on March 25, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 69,176.

Even with these huge numbers, experts are of the opinion that these are only the reported cases and many countries are yet to start adequate testing in massive numbers. 

On Tuesday, WHO epressed fear that with the rising number of cases in the US, it could be the new epicentre of the pandemic.

The agency has, however, maintained that the 'trajectory of the pandemic can be changed' by taking adequate measures.

