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India expresses 'deep concern' over commercial ship attacks after sailor's death off Oman, urges de-escalation

India expresses 'deep concern' over commercial ship attacks after sailor's death

One Indian seafarer killed near Oman, 13 others rescued as India-flagged cargo ship comes under attack

One Indian seafarer killed near Oman, 13 others rescued

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One Indian seafarer killed near Oman, 13 others rescued as India-flagged cargo ship comes under attack

An Indian sailor was killed after India-flagged cargo vessel MSV Al Jusufi was struck by an unidentified aerial object off Oman, while 13 other crew members were rescued.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

One Indian seafarer killed near Oman, 13 others rescued as India-flagged cargo ship comes under attack
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An India-flagged cargo vessel carrying 14 Indian seafarers came under attack while sailing near the coast of Oman on Monday. Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the vessel, identified as MSV Al Jusufi, was hit by an “unidentified aerial object”.

Thirteen crew members managed to evacuate the vessel and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard. However, one sailor died from injuries suffered in the attack. The deceased was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat.

Government assures help to survivors

Sonowal expressed grief over the sailor's death and offered condolences to his family.

"The Ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer," he said in a post on X.

The government and the Indian Embassy in Oman are coordinating with local authorities to assist the surviving crew members and arrange the return of the deceased sailor's mortal remains to India.

Indian sailors face growing risks in Gulf region

The incident comes amid continuing military tensions and attacks affecting important shipping routes in and around the Gulf region.

Attacks specifically targeting Indian-flagged vessels have remained relatively uncommon, but Indian seafarers have faced increasing risks as the conflict involving the US, Iran and other regional actors has affected commercial shipping.

Government figures released last week said at least 22 Indian nationals had been killed since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February. Fourteen of those killed were seafarers.

Strait of Hormuz becomes major danger zone

Indian sailors working on commercial vessels have previously been caught up in missile and drone attacks as the Strait of Hormuz became a key area of the wider Middle East conflict.

Following the casualties, India banned the deployment of its citizens on ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Commercial vessels operating in the Persian Gulf have increasingly faced risks from military activity involving opposing sides. Such attacks on civilian shipping have raised serious concerns over the safety of seafarers and the security of international trade routes.

India condemns attacks on seafarers

India has repeatedly condemned violence against seafarers and attacks that disrupt safe navigation through international waterways.

The latest incident involving MSV Al Jusufi has once again highlighted the risks faced by Indian sailors working on commercial vessels in conflict-affected waters.

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