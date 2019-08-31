Headlines

One dead, six wounded in France after suspected knife attack

A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 06:28 AM IST

 One person was found dead and six others wounded on Saturday in the city of Villeurbanne, near Lyon, central France, after a suspected knife attack, a local police source told Reuters.

A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.

Motivations behind the suspected attack, which was reported to have taken place around 1430 GMT, were not clearly established, the source added.

