Once hailed as a hero, how Gotabaya Rajapaksa became a villain for Sri Lankans

A former soldier-turned bureaucrat Gotabaya Rajapaksa made his political debut in 2019 when he was sworn-in as Sri Lanka's 7th Executive President. To many in the island nation's majority Sinhala-Buddhist community, Gotabaya, 70, was a hero who spearheaded the military victory over the rebel LTTE a decade ago.

Following the Easter terror attacks in April, 2019, which killed over 250 people, his supporters felt the need for him to take charge. The much praised beautification of the capital city and his planning of military strategies against the LTTE helped him reach the top spot.

But soon he goofed it up everything because of lack on political acumen. Be it his wrong political decisions to unforeseen circumstances, all added to the woes. His ill informed tax cuts, switching to organic farming along with the sudden outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and big blow to the tourism industry in the aftermath of the Easter bombings did little to prove his saviour.

And now, Gotabaya is in hiding and has not been seen in public since July 5, when he was booed out of Parliament. He is no more in his Presidential home which was attacked by the angry protestors. Reports suggest the 73-year-old leader had taken refuge at a navy facility before being brought to the Katunayake airbase near Bandaranaike International airport.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest as the President. This is the reason that it is believed he wants to go abroad before stepping down in order to avoid the possibility of being detained.

Who is Gotabaya Rajapaksa?

Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as a military officer during the 26-year-long civil war in Sri Lanka. Before entering Sri Lankan politics, Gotabaya worked in the United States as a systems integrator. In 2005, he came back to Sri Lanka and was appointed the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defence

Allegations against Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Charges of alleged corruption against Gotabaya is not new. Rajapaksa has been facing multiple cases of alleged corruption, charges he has denied.

Gotabaya held dual citizenship but had to give up his American citizenship in order to run for President. Critics, however, question his claim of renouncing it.

There were reports of the torture, rape, and killing of Tamil rebels and civilians during the final months of the civil war, something vehemently denied.

The 20th Amendment, passed in October 2020, enhanced the executive powers of the Sri Lankan President. This was a controversial move.

The rise of Rajapaksa family

The new millennium in Sri Lanka saw the rise of the Rajapaksas. Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed Prime Minister in 2004 during the Presidency of Chandrika Kumaratunga Bandaranaike. However, Bandaranaike regretted her decision later saying that it had been her biggest mistake.

Mahinda won the 2005 Presidential election, and then made the decision to launch an all-out war in the north and east against the LTTE. His brother Gotabaya, who had earlier served in the Sri Lankan Army, played the key role of Defence Secretary. The victory over the LTTE strengthened the Rajapaksas' grip on power.

In the eyes of the majority Sinhala-Buddhist community, both the brothers became God-like figures for freeing them from the terror of the separatists. Mahinda won a second term as President. Misusing powers, he had the Constitution amended to remove the two-term bar.

As Mahinda's Defence Secretary, Gotabaya became a parallel power centre, wielding influence by spreading fear. The youngest Rajapaksa, Basil, was minister in charge of economic development, and controlled all investments in Sri Lanka. Chamal, the eldest, was Speaker. According to one estimate, as many as 40 Rajapaksas held one or another office, and between them, controlled most of the government's finances.