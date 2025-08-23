On US-Pakistan ties, EAM Jaishankar reminds of Osama Bin Laden's hideout, says, 'They have a history of...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, i.e., August 23, took a dig at the blossoming relations between the United States and Pakistan, stating the two countries have a history of overlooking their history.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, i.e., August 23, took a dig at the blossoming relations between the United States and Pakistan, stating the two countries have a history of overlooking their history. During an interaction at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar shed light on the capture of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from Pakistan's Abbottabad.

Laden was the mastermind behind the ghastly 9/11 attacks in the States. "They (US and Pakistan) have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking their history... It is the same military that went into Abbottabad (in Pakistan) and found who there?..." Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, he also emphasised that India doesn't accept any third-party mediation when it comes to issues related to Pakistan. "On the issue of mediating (India-Pak conflict), since the 1970s, for more than 50 years now, there's a national consensus in this country that we do not accept mediation in our relations with Pakistan," the external affairs minister said at the interaction.

Jaishankar on Trump's foreign policy

EAM Jaishankar called US President Donald Trump's handling of foreign policy unprecedented, saying the world has never "had a US President who's conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one". "That in itself is a departure that's not limited to India... President Trump's way of dealing with the world, even dealing with his own country, is a very major departure from the traditional orthodox manner of doing so..." he said.

Speaking about the issue of the US levying a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, the foreign minister pointed out that the interest of farmers remains the priority for the government. "When it comes to trade, the interests of farmers, when it comes to our strategic autonomy, when it comes to opposition to mediation, this government is very clear. Our positions are there. If anybody disagrees with us, please tell the people of India that you are not prepared to defend the interests of farmers. Please tell the people of India you don't value strategic autonomy".