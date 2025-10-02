Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

‘On the cusp of...’: NASA chief’s BIG statement on Lunar Mission, says US will build a village on Moon in...

NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, in his research on the Moon, made some future projections in case of the United States’ lunar program, and announced that in the next 10 years, America hopes not only to erect an outpost, but to run a “village” on the Moon.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

'On the cusp of...': NASA chief's BIG statement on Lunar Mission, says US will build a village on Moon in...
NASA Administrator Sean Duffy announced that in the next 10 years, America hopes to run a “village” on the Moon
NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, in his research on the Moon, made some future projections in case of the United States’ lunar program, and announced that in the next 10 years, America hopes not only to erect an outpost, but to run a “village” on the Moon. While addressing a gathering at the International Aeronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney, Sean Duffy has outlined a plan to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon powered by a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor. This initiative aims to provide reliable energy for lunar missions, outpacing China and Russia's lunar ambitions.

When questioned about how NASA’s lunar mission would be successful in the coming decade, Duffy said, “We are going to have sustained human life on the moon. Not just an outpost, but a village.”

In early 2025, NASA requested industrial support to develop a nuclear reactor for the moon’s surface, demonstrating its deep intent to build long-term infrastructure. Duffy also observed that NASA hopes to be “on the cusp of putting human boots on Mars” within the next ten years, along with big advancements on interplanetary missions, which are likely going on in parallel.

NASA is on the brink of launching the Artemis-II mission to the Moon, to allow astronauts to take a round trip around the Moon, more than 50 years after the Apollo Moon Missions were shut.

The NASA chief further pointed out that his agency’s responsibility is about exploration, unlike the other US bodies that deal with terrestrial stability and sustainability. “We have not been in the business of taking people’s land. We come in peace,” Duffy emphasised in his statement that indirectly targeted Russia’s exclusion from this year’s IAC panel of space leaders. However, heads of the space agencies from around the world who were part of the panel opined differently on what “sustainable space” means.

European Space Agency (ESA) director general Josef Ashbacher highlighted the significance of Earth-focused efforts, hinting at ESA’s openness to all Earth observation data that supports climate resilience. “I am glad that we at ESA are working for the betterment of the planet,” he said. 

