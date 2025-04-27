Members of the Filipino community had gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day in the city's Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood. The driver has since been taken into custody. The deadly incident has taken place just days ahead of the national election in Canada on Monday.

Several people have died and multiple suffered injuries after an SUV driver rammed into a crowd attending a festival in Vancouver, Canada. Police said the incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday (as per local time). Members of the Filipino community had gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day in the city's Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood. The driver has since been taken into custody. The deadly incident has taken place just days ahead of the national election in Canada on Monday.

Motive remains unclear

"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds," the Vancouver Police said in a statement. It has not yet been confirmed whether it was a planned attack or an accident.

Eyewitnesses share details

Local media cited eyewitnesses to report that a speeding black SUV ran through the festival crowd, hitting several people. The driver of the car appeared to be a young Asian man who might have been mentally challenged, eyewitnesses stated.

Videos of the deadly incident have been shared on social media platforms, showing bodies lying on the street after the incident as emergency responders raced to attend to the victims.

'Bodies everywhere'

Jen Idaba-Castaneto, a security guard at the festival, told a local news outlet that she saw "bodies everywhere."

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on X, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "devastated" to learn about the incident. "I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action," he added.