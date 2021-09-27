On camera, French President Emmanuel Macron hit by an egg during public visit - WATCH

President of France Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg that was flung at him during a public visit to an international food trade fair being organised in Lyon.

A video captured the moment where the egg hit Macron between his face and shoulder as he walked among the crowd. Fortunately for the French President, the egg did not break on collision and bounced off him.

The projectile set Macron’s bodyguards on high alert as they surrounded him. One bodyguard shielded his face from further attacks with his hand.

The man who seems to have thrown the egg at the president is later seen escorted from the scene by other security personnel. The video has since gone viral on the internet. Watch:

As per reporters at the scene, Macron reacted to being hit by the egg saying, “If he has something to tell me, then he can come.”

The identity of the attacker is not yet confirmed and neither is their any update about the motive behind the throwing of an egg at the French President. However, this is not the first time that Macron has been the target of a sudden attack during a public visit.

A man slapped the French President on the face during a visit to a small village in southeastern France in June this year. That attacker received a 4-month prison sentence.