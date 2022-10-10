Search icon
On '75-missile attack' claim, Moscow calls it response to 'terror attack' by Kyiv: Top updates on Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow launched a deadly assault of missiles on Ukrainian Monday, killing at least eight people in central Kyiv.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Photo: PTI

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was rocked by several explosions early on Monday, the city's mayor said. Numerous footage of billowing black smoke from nearby buildings were posted online.  Ukrainian officials report that Russian missile attacks on Kyiv resulted in at least five deaths and 12 injuries.

Ukrainian officials report that Russian missile attacks on Kyiv resulted in at least five deaths and 12 injuries.

According to the chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia fired at least 75 missiles against Ukraine, with many of them aimed towards Kyiv and other towns in the country's south and west.

AFP reported that air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv more than an hour before the explosions, which occurred at approximately 08:15 am local time following months of relative peace.

According to ANI, leaders from the G7 and Ukrainian President Zelensky will meet tomorrow to address Russia's recent strikes on Ukraine. "of the support of Germany and the other G7 governments," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reassured Zelensky.

After the missile attack, Ukrain President tweeted that they've coordinated steps with President of Poland Andrzej Duda and both countries will work on consolidating international support, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, restoring the destroyed, as well as increasing Russia's isolation.

 

ANI reports that the Kremlin today claimed that a massive missile salvo fired over Ukraine was part of Russia's "Special Military Operation" in the Ukraine.

Previously, a bomb explosion damaged the Crimea Bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the peninsula of Crimea. The Russian president issued a statement calling the bombing a terrorist act and blaming Ukraine's special forces for the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a press statement obtained by Reuters that long-range missiles had attacked energy, military, and communications installations in Ukraine. Russia has made it clear that if terrorist attacks are attempted again on Russian soil, the country would respond forcefully.

First-image
