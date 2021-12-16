Omicron wreaks havoc, breaks all record in UK; coronavirus cases double in US

Even though the United Kingdom currently has the highest number of Omicron variant cases in the world, the United States is not left far behind. Until now, it was the UK that was seeing massive cases of the variant with a single-day doubling rate but now it's the US as well.

The US might not have seen a huge number of cases of the Omicron variant yet, but the White House has stated that it fears danger for the elderly. Even though the White House said that there is no need for lockdown since a large number of people have been vaccinated, still one needs to be careful. Keep in mind, the US has seen the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 until now i.e 8,00,000 people lost their lives due to the first wave and Delta variant.

Meanwhile, the UK recorded 78,610 new cases of Omicron on Wednesday and seeing Omicron cases double in a single day has researchers worried.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned citizens that as Omicron cases are increasing at double the rate, extreme caution is needed. He stated that the booster dose needs to be increased since it can help with dealing with the infection.

PM Boris Johnson further stated that along with getting the vaccine, people will have to follow all the rules of prevention from COVID-19. On the other hand, England's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Chris Whitty said that vaccination is very important for the safety of people.

On the other hand, although UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has refused to implement new restrictions in the coming weeks, he said that we have to pay great attention to face masks. It is important to wear a mask while leaving the house.